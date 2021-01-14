Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 8,168,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

