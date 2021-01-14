Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 709,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,689. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

