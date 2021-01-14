Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76,526 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

