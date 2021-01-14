Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $24.98 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 8,657,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

