Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.53. 8,829,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.