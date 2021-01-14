Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,541. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

