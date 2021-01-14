Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 31,150,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

