Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,074 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 105,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.