Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $452.07. 1,709,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

