Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.63. 6,666,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

