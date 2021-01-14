Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,998 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,998 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

