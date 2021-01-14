Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,419 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. 204,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

