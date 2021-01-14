Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,525 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

