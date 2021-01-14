Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

