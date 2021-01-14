Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.55. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 6,494 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy purchased 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $65,703.40. Insiders bought 43,104 shares of company stock valued at $304,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

