Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 41297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

