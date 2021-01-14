Crypto Sports Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $465,149.07 and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 320,207.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

