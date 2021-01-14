Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $35,451.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

