CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $89,923.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002853 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.
CryptoFranc Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
