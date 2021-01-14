Cryptopay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,061.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

