CryptoSoul Hits Market Cap of $110,107.18 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 8% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $110,107.18 and $235.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00096690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,884,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,098,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

