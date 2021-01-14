CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 9.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 154.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,410. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

