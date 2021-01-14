CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

