CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
