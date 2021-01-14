CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CUBE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

