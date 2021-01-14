Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

