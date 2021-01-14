Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,606 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222,581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

