Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 3,658,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

