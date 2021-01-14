Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,280,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

