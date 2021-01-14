Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 147,527 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 43.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 18,758,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

