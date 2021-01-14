Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 10,257,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

