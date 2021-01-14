Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.91. 2,591,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

