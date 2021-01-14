Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. 1,058,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.