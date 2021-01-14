Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Shares of DE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

