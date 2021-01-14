Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

