Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,175,000 after buying an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.