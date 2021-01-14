Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Mirova grew its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.98. 6,456,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

