Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.09 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 170,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 4,390,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.