Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $41.58 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,550. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

