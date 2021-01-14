Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.64. The company had a trading volume of 194,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,991. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.