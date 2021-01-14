Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,163. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

