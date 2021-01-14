Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 898,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,888. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $88.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

