Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $9.58 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,581,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schrödinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 618,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,515. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $238,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $5,923,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,892,963 shares of company stock valued at $174,664,922.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.