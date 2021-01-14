Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

