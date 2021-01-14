Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.27. 3,505,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.67. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.