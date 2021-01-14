Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

