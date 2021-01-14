Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,561 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

