Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,921 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

COST traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.35. 2,352,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

