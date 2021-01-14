Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,925 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.62. 4,046,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

