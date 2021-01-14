Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 4,124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,598,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $699.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.