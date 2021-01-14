Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.90. 1,109,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

